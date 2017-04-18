Paducah leaders prioritize E-911 center, city call in capital projects

During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, leaders said the city's E-911 center and the Paducah City Hall are their top priorities to help improve your life in the city.

To Replace computer-aided dispatch and telephone systems at the E-911 center is estimated to cost $3.9 million.

The city set aside $900,000. The first phase of renovating city hall is estimated to cost $4.9 million.

That would address city hall's roof, canopy, furnace and air conditioning systems, windows, and facade.

The city says the other 17 capital projects that were discussed in the meeting, in ranked order, are:

Fountain Avenue Neighborhood Storm Water/Sidewalk Improvements (estimated cost $922,000)

Riverfront Commons Area (former Executive Inn site) (estimated cost $5 million)

Broadway/Jefferson Conversion with Bike Lanes (estimated cost $625,000)

Replacement of Roof at Parks Services Building (estimated cost $390,000)

Partial Rehabilitation of 2nd Street Parking Lot (estimated cost $250,000)

Noble Park Tennis Court Resurfacing (estimated cost $225,000)

Greenway Trail Phase III (through Perkins Creek Nature Preserve) (estimated cost $650,000)

Street Light Replacement Project (LED) (estimated cost $2 million)

Fire Station No. 4 Garage (estimated cost $275,000)

Health Park Phase II (estimated cost $1 million)

Stuart Nelson Park Road Improvements (estimated cost $875,000)

Fire Training Field (estimated cost $1 million)

Generators (estimated cost $320,000)

Broadway Streetscape Improvements (estimated cost $350,000)

Stuart Nelson Park Softball Field Improvements (estimated cost $3.4 million)

Dolly McNutt Plaza Renovations and Repairs (estimated cost $100,000)

Third and Kentucky Parking Lot Beautification (estimated cost $75,000)