UT Martin tennis looking to send out historic senior class with tournament title

UT Martin women’s tennis coach Dennis Taylor has more than 500 wins in his 30 seasons coaching the Skyhawks.

A large part of those victories have come from this year’s senior class, however it’s a win on Sunday that the Skyhawks want most.

"We have talked about it since the beginning of this year,” senior Hitomi Naito said of the upcoming Ohio Valley Conference tennis tournament. “We are waiting for this moment. We have the feeling we want to get this championship."

Added senior Burcu Tari: "We're talented enough to make it possible again this season. I think we're even closer to being the champions."

Of his 30 seasons coaching at UT Martin, Tari, Naito, and Sarah Candeloro make up the winningest senior class under Taylor.

"I don't believe it,” Candeloro said jokingly. “But I'm going to leave with a sense of pride knowing that we accomplished something that nobody ever did before us."

"It probably took about two practices when they came here as a freshman to realize we have something special here,” Taylor said.

The Skyhawks are the No. 2 seed in the upcoming OVC tournament and will play No. 3 Eastern Kentucky or No. 6 Murray State in Saturday’s 10 a.m. semifinals.

