Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in cell

Posted: Updated:
MILFORD, Mass. (AP) -

Massachusetts prison officials say former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hanged himself in his cell and was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 27.
    
An official with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections says Hernandez was found hanged in his cell just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities tried to revive the former New England Patriots tight end, and he was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial - HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster at 4:07 a.m.

Prison officials say the Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts  They say he hanged himself using a bed sheet that he attached to a cell window.
    
Authorities say Hernandez tried to block the cell door from the inside by jamming the door with various items.

The former New England Patriots tight end was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder. Hernandez was found guilty of killing Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

Henandez was also acquitted last Friday in a double murder for the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Powered by Frankly