Over $200,000 raised during Kentucky Gives Day

Over $200,000 raised during Kentucky Gives Day

LEXINGTON, KY -

Kentuckians were able to donate over $200,000 in just one day.

Tuesday was Kentucky Gives Day, a 24-hour online giving campaign.

Money raised from the campaign is given to non-profits across the state.

This year, $222,195 was donated in just 24 hours. That beat last year’s total when $181,000 was raised.

Kentucky Nonprofit Network, which runs the campaign, says in just five years they have been able to raise more than $1 million for non-profits.

