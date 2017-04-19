Six things to know - 4-19-17

Here are six things to know for today.



Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez has died from an apparent suicide. The Department of Corrections says he was discovered just after 2:00 a.m. Hernandez hung himself from a cell window using bed sheets. CPR was attempted and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



A former Carlisle County teacher accused of being involved in a relationship with a student is expected in court today. Zach Sims was originally supposed to be arraigned last week, but a last minute change postponed it.



It will be two months before we know if Democrats can gain some momentum in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Keith Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff will meet in a runoff June 20. They are running for a seat in Georgia. The winner will take the place of Tom Price who resigned to become Trump's health secretary.



A proposed law to raise the gas tax you pay in Tennessee will be voted on by the state house today. Governor Bill Haslam's plan would raise the gas tax for the first time since 1989.



Congressman James Comer will answer your questions today. He is holding a town hall forum this morning in Carlisle County at 9:30 a.m. It will be at he Carlisle County Extension Office in Bardwell.



Southbound Route 16 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri will be down to one lane because of bridge maintenance. It is located between Silver Springs Road and Route 74 East. Crews will be in the area from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.