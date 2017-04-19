WKCTC president to be formally inaugurated on Friday

You have a chance to experience a different culture without traveling. The Program of Academic Exchange is trying to find host families for high school students from 70 different countries.More
You have a chance to experience a different culture without traveling. The Program of Academic Exchange is trying to find host families for high school students from 70 different countries.More
Gov. Bill Haslam has awarded grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions in West Tennessee.More
Gov. Bill Haslam has awarded grants to a pair of Tennessee College of Applied Technology institutions in West Tennessee.More
The University of Louisville's foundation, which has been beset by financial turmoil, has fired its chief financial officer.More
The University of Louisville's foundation, which has been beset by financial turmoil, has fired its chief financial officer.More
Do you have unclaimed money? That's the question Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball answered for the Marshall County School Board.More
Do you have unclaimed money? That's the question Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball answered for the Marshall County School Board.More
Southern Illinois University Carbondale's new chancellor is sharing what he sees in the university's future.More
Southern Illinois University Carbondale's new chancellor is sharing what he sees in the university's future.More