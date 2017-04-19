WKCTC president to be formally inaugurated on Friday

West Kentucky Community and Technical College will be inaugurating its president officially on Friday.



Dr. Anton Reece has been serving as president of the college since October, but has not been formally inaugurated in the position.



An inauguration will be held on Friday, April 21 to formally name him the college president.



Dr. Reece will also share his vision for the college.



The inauguration will be held at 5:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 5:00 p.m.



Dr. Reece is the second president of the college, succeeding Dr. Barbara Veazey.