Over 75 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

Over 75 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop in Lyon County, Kentucky.



Kentucky State Police says on Tuesday troopers stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 24 near the 47 mile marker.



The troopers saw indicators of criminal behavior and searched the car.



Inside they found marijuana edibles and over 75 pounds of marijuana.



37-year-old Michael Wilson of Edmonds, Washington was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana greater than five pounds (felony). He was taken to the Caldwell County Jail.