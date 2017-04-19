Former Carlisle County teacher accused of having inappropriate r - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Former Carlisle County teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student enters not guilty plea

CARLISLE COUNTY, KY -

Zachary Sims, the former Carlisle County teacher accused of being involved in a relationship with a student pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

29-year-old Sims was charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity, tampering with physical evidence, and first degree official misconduct. 

Kentucky State Police arrested Sims earlier this month on accusations he had a relationship with a 17-year-old student. Troopers say there is evidence Sims had sexually explicit conversations with the teen over the course of several months. 

He was a gym teacher at Carlisle County but has resigned.

