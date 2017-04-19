Former Carlisle County teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student enters not guilty plea

Zachary Sims, the former Carlisle County teacher accused of being involved in a relationship with a student pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.



29-year-old Sims was charged with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity, tampering with physical evidence, and first degree official misconduct.



Kentucky State Police arrested Sims earlier this month on accusations he had a relationship with a 17-year-old student. Troopers say there is evidence Sims had sexually explicit conversations with the teen over the course of several months.



He was a gym teacher at Carlisle County but has resigned.