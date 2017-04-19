U.S. soldier arrested in connection to shooting of former MSU student

A U.S. soldier has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a former Murray State University student.



On February 20, Kendarian Jennings was shot in the parking lot of 51 Welch Court in Murray.



He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and survived.



Murray State Police began an investigation and on April 13 an arrest warrant was issued for 20-year-old Monyea Williams.



Williams is an active U.S. Military solider stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.



Police say he was visiting Murray the date the shooting occurred.



U.S. Marshals were made aware of the arrest warrant for Williams and on Tuesday they were able to arrest him at Fort Leonard Wood.



Williams was taken to the Pulaski County Jail in Missouri.



The Kentucky Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has signed for extradition to have Williams brought back to Kentucky to face a charge of 1st Degree Assault.