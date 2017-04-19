Martin, TN police investigating suspected homicide

Martin, Tennessee police are investigating the death of a local man.



The Martin Police Department says around 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to 70 Lester Lane on reports of an unresponsive man.



51-year-old Charles Graves was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed Wednesday. We are waiting to hear results from that.



The case is being investigated as a suspected homicide. Police told us they could not say if they were looking for a suspect.