Martin, TN police investigating suspected homicide

Martin, TN police investigating suspected homicide

MARTIN, TN -

Martin, Tennessee police are investigating the death of a local man.

The Martin Police Department says around 9:08 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to 70 Lester Lane on reports of an unresponsive man.

51-year-old Charles Graves was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy was performed Wednesday. We are waiting to hear results from that. 

The case is being investigated as a suspected homicide. Police told us they could not say if they were looking for a suspect.

