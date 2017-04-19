Kentucky House Speaker appoints adoption task force

Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover has appointed a task force of lawmakers to study how to improve Kentucky's adoption and foster care system.



The bipartisan committee will be led by Democratic state Rep. Joni Jenkins of Louisville and Republican Caucus chairman David Meade of Stanford. Hoover has asked the committee to have a final report by Dec. 1.



Specifically, the committee will be looking at how to shorten the adoption process and make it less expensive.



Meade adopted a daughter from Korea in 2012. He said the process took three years to complete because of what he said was an abundance of redundant paperwork. Meade said it costs between $10,000 and $35,000 to adopt, depending on the type of adoption.