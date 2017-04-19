Clarksville, TN police investigating homicide

Clarksville, Tennessee police are investigating an early morning homicide.



The Clarksville Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. officers were called for a welfare check at an apartment on Fairview Lane.



When they got inside the apartment, they found a woman in her 20s dead.



Police believe the homicide is domestic-related.



Detectives are following leads and say the suspect may be headed to Kentucky.



The name of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.