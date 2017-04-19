KSP finds woman who escaped in hospital gown

A woman state police were searching for after she left a hospital she was admitted to after a crash has been found and arrested Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.



KSP investigators said 28-year-old Andrea Conrad was arrested by troopers on Tuesday after a pursuit in Hopkins County ended in a crash. She complained of pain from the crash and was taken to the Baptist Health Madisonville emergency room.



At the hospital, KSP says Conrad removed her IV and fled while being treated by ER staff. Troopers said Wednesday morning that Conrad was last seen wearing a blue hospital gown.

Wednesday afternoon, troopers say Conrad was found at the Quail Run Apartments on Partridge Drive in Earlington, which is in Hopkins County, and she was arrested without incident. KSP says she was found after someone in the community called in an anonymous tip alerting law enforcement to her location.

Conrad was jailed in the Hopkins County Detention Center on charges of third degree escape and violation of probation.