Gas tax alternative defeated in Tennessee House

An effort to strip a gas tax hike out of Gov. Bill Haslam's road funding proposal has failed in the Tennessee House.



The chamber voted 58-38 on Wednesday against the proposal by Republican Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville to instead pay for the road and bridge projects with taxes collected in the sale of new and used vehicles.



The chamber earlier voted 61-35 in favor of the governor's original proposal that would also cut the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes paid by manufacturers and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.



A final vote on the bill was expected later in the floor session.