Quilt Week at the National Quilt Museum

AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The National Quilt Museum has several events planned including:

  • Ann Hazelwood and NQOF Book Signing: April 28 10AM - 12PM
  • George Siciliano demonstrations: April 25-29 9AM - 5PM
  • OLFA Rotary Blade demonstrations: April 27-28 9AM - 5PM
  • OLFA Quilts for Kids project: April 27-28 9AM - 5PM

There are also exhibits to see at the museum including:

  • A Walk in the Woods
  • New Quilts from an Old Favorite & Antique Flying Geese
  • Growing Power
  • Museum Collections

You can find more information about the museum events by clicking here.

Here is also a 2017 schedule for the museum.

