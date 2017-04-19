Quilt Week at the National Quilt Museum

AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The National Quilt Museum has several events planned including:

Ann Hazelwood and NQOF Book Signing: April 28 10AM - 12PM

George Siciliano demonstrations: April 25-29 9AM - 5PM

OLFA Rotary Blade demonstrations: April 27-28 9AM - 5PM

OLFA Quilts for Kids project: April 27-28 9AM - 5PM

There are also exhibits to see at the museum including:

A Walk in the Woods

New Quilts from an Old Favorite & Antique Flying Geese

Growing Power

Museum Collections

You can find more information about the museum events by clicking here.

Here is also a 2017 schedule for the museum.

