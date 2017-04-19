Part of U.S. 60 in Crittenden County back open after dump truck - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Part of U.S. 60 in Crittenden County back open after dump truck wreck cleared

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. -

U.S. 60 was blocked for a time Wednesday afternoon at the intersection with Mattoon Loop in Crittenden County after a dump truck rollover wreck. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the wreck was between Marion and Sullivan. A tri-axle dump truck crashed at that intersection Wednesday afternoon. 

Around 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, KYTC said the site has been cleared and all lanes are back open to traffic. 

Powered by Frankly