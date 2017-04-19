Part of U.S. 60 in Crittenden County back open after dump truck wreck cleared

Traffic is down to one lane in the 4300 block of Clinton Road in McCracken County because of a hole in the road.More
UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the position of the dredge and support equipment near the Kentucky Landing make it difficult for the ferry to operate.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says I-24 eastbound to I-69 northbound ramp at exit 42 was blocked due to a semi rollover crash.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be near the Lyon County Weight Station near mile marker 36 to remove old signage.More
