Suspect in Clarksville, TN murder released from hospital, charged

A suspect in a Clarksville, Tennessee murder investigation has been arrested Wednesday at an RV park in west Kentucky.

The Clarksville, Tennessee, Police Department says officers discovered a brutal murder scene inside an apartment on Fairview Lane around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found the body of Allison Tenbarge, and there were signs of a struggle.

Kentucky State Police troopers arrived at the Rocky Ridge RV Park in Kuttawa, Kentucky, just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. Around 3 p.m., troopers arrested a suspect in the park. KSP says 21-year-old Quintin Bird of Cadiz was found inside a camper in the park by state troopers and deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

KSP says Bird was injured before he was taken into custody, and he was taken by Lyon County Ambulance Service responders to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital and charged just after 8:00 p.m. Bird is charged with second degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in Kentucky.



Investigators have also finished collecting evidence and processing the scene.