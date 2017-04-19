DUI/drug arrests up in several local counties

The former assistant director of a Saline County non-profit domestic violence shelter pleaded guilty to fraud Friday, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office.More
The former assistant director of a Saline County non-profit domestic violence shelter pleaded guilty to fraud Friday, according to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office.More
On Wednesday, 49-year-old Lavell Durden, Jr. was found deceased near the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.More
On Wednesday, 49-year-old Lavell Durden, Jr. was found deceased near the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.More
The resident of the home was assaulted and items were stolen.More
The resident of the home was assaulted and items were stolen.More
A man wanted in Mississippi was arrested in McCracken County Thursday as a result of an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
A man wanted in Mississippi was arrested in McCracken County Thursday as a result of an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.More
Officers found the body of 49-year-old Lavell Durden Jr. of Cape Girardeau near the 200 block of South Lorimier Street at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday.More
Officers found the body of 49-year-old Lavell Durden Jr. of Cape Girardeau near the 200 block of South Lorimier Street at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday.More