DUI/drug arrests up in several local counties

Roads are more dangerous than they've been in years: That's the word from several county law enforcement agencies in our area. It’s because of the increased number of DUI arrests.

In McCracken County, they’ve increased 44 percent; in Marshall, 37 percent; in Calloway, 36 percent; and Ballard jumped 79 percent. Deputies say there's not necessarily any drinking involved in these DUI cases.

Harbour Youth Services Center is a safe harbor for Calloway County students. Program coordinator Lisa Hays says the harbor is meant to make the non-educational part of school easier. Many times, she says, that means being "mom" for some students.

“It’s one of our missions to keep the kids safe, and for them to know the dangers," she says.

And as mom, that means having the conversations that can keep her students safer outside school walls and on the road. “They’re just now starting to drive and experiment with different things or be exposed to things," she says.

Deputies are warning that, with DUI arrests up, it's not for what you generally think: drugs are as big a culprit as alcohol.

Calloway Deputy Richard Palmer says the arrests aren't specific to any kind of drug. “About 90 percent of each case has some form of drug in it," he says.

So why is this? Palmer says it's hard to pinpoint exactly why, but believes it's a combination of the nice weather, more vigilant deputies, and drivers who just need to get a ride home.

“It’s alarming to see the amount they drink or consume, whatever it may be, and still think they're OK to drive," Palmer says.

Hays says that's why they do what they do for teens. She says at the Harbor Youth Services Center, they work to “help them be aware of the dangers, and hope to keep them safe and save some lives.”

Palmer says the increased drug arrests are also burdening the state crime lab. That's because drug tests require blood work to be taken and tested instead of breathalyzer tests. That means they have to wait for the required tests results to come back.

Graves County did not report an increase in DUI arrests.