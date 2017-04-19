Quilt Week: Rotary Antique Quilt Show - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Quilt Week: Rotary Antique Quilt Show

AQS Quilt Week is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. One event you can visit is the 2017 Rotary Antique Quilt Show & Vendor Mall. It runs from April 25 - 29 at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. Tickets are $7.

