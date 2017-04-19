One person injured in 2-vehicle wreck on I-57 in Marion, Illinois

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a motor home and an SUV on Interstate 57 in Marion, Illinois, Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. The wreck blocked multiple lanes of traffic before the site was cleared.

The wreck happened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, and Illinois State Police troopers said the left two lanes of I-57 southbound, the exit ramp from I-57 southbound to Main Street in Marion (Exit 53), and the left lane of I-57 northbound were all closed because of the crash.

Troopers say a 2015 America Motorhome was traveling behind a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on I-57 in the center lane. At mile post 53, the SUV slowed for traffic at an upcoming work zone. Troopers say the motor home failed to slow down, and it hit the rear of the SUV. The Chevrolet crossed the left lane and came to rest on the center median wall. The motor home crossed the right lane and overturned.

The driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Celestia Marrs of West Frankfort, was taken to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion, Illinois, by responders with Life Line Ambulance. Troopers say her injuries were minor.

The driver of the motor home, 65-year-old Chris Boyer from Emporia, Kansas, was not injured. He was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.