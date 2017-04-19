MSU student has special graduation

Graduation is a big milestone, and Murray State University President Robert Davies didn't want to leave a student behind.

After three years at MSU, senior Ashtan Williams didn't want to miss out on the traditional ceremony, but she wasn't going to make it to the scheduled May 13 graduation.

Williams is in the U.S. Navy. She is being deployed before graduation.

"I wrote a letter to the president's office just asking for a handshake," she said. "I didn't expect him to put on his graduation regalia or make it a big thing."

But Davies decided to give Williams a special graduation ceremony with her, her family, and himself.

In a statement, Davies said: "Ashtan will be deployed to Afghanistan with the U.S. Navy on the day of graduation, but will have earned her degree in geosciences from the finest place we know! God bless her and her service to our country."

Williams' academic adviser, Robin Zhang, said she's sad her best student is leaving. "I was not prepared to say goodbye," Zhang said.

And Williams said she plans to continue her education. "I hope to, while I'm gone — depending on the tempo of the mission — to start my master's," she said.

For this early Murray State grad, the future looks bright.