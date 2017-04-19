Humphries hopeful for chance in NFL

With next Thursday’s NFL draft, Murray State’s all-time leading passer KD Humphries is hopeful he’ll get a shot at proving himself at the next level.

“My goal is to be drafted,” Humphries said. “About five or six teams have still been in contact with my agent and I. That's my goal. I'm going to set my goal high. I believe that I should be drafted.”

But if he’s not, Humphries is willing to play in the Canadian Football League.

“Days after the draft I expect a call from somebody to give me an opportunity to play,” Humphries said.

The Montgomery, Ala. native finished with 10,080 yards and 72 touchdowns during his time at Murray State. Eastern Illinois alum and current New England Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other Ohio Valley Conference quarterback to throw for 10,000-plus yards.

Humphries also participated in the Manning Passing Academy last summer. Of the 15 quarterbacks taken in the 2016 NFL Draft, nine helped at the academy.

“Just getting to see all the throws that they got to make I feel you know I belong (in the NFL with them).”

Humphries says he plans to watch next weekend’s NFL draft with his family in Atlanta.

