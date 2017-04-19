Quilt Week: Quilt Show at the Hotel Metropolitan

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah has some events planned including:

Quilt Exhibit Opening & Reception

April 27 at 6:30PM

Hotel Metropolitan Museum

724 Oscar Cross Ave.

Paducah

Fish Fry Friday

April 28 at 11AM

Hotel Metropolitan Museum

724 Oscar Cross Ave.

Paducah

Presentation By Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi



Lecture: Folk Art to Modern Art and Everything in Between: African American Quilt History

Click here to buy tickets

April 28 at 1:30PM

Murray State University Paducah Campus

4430 Sunset Avenue

Paducah

The Hotel Metropolitan Museum will open daily during Quilt Week from 10AM - 4PM.

Here is a virtual tour from the hotel.