Quilt Week: Quilt Show at the Hotel Metropolitan

Quilt Week: Quilt Show at the Hotel Metropolitan

PADUCAH, KY -

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah has some events planned including:

Quilt Exhibit Opening & Reception
April 27 at 6:30PM
Hotel Metropolitan Museum
724 Oscar Cross Ave.
Paducah

Fish Fry Friday
April 28 at 11AM
Hotel Metropolitan Museum
724 Oscar Cross Ave.
Paducah

Presentation By Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi

Lecture: Folk Art to Modern Art and Everything in Between: African American Quilt History
Click here to buy tickets
April 28 at 1:30PM
Murray State University Paducah Campus
4430 Sunset Avenue
Paducah

The Hotel Metropolitan Museum will open daily during Quilt Week from 10AM - 4PM.

Here is a virtual tour from the hotel.

