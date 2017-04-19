Ballard County Judge Executive's attorney speaks out about federal charges

Attorney Butch Bradley says he believes a jury will find his client not guilty on federal charges. This is the first time he's going on record about the case involving Ballard County Judge Executive Vickie Viniard.

You may remember, federal investigators say Viniard obtained $450,000 in bank loans without consent from the fiscal court. She's facing charges of bank fraud, wire fraud and making a false statement on a loan application.

"Vickie Viniard did not steal anything," says Bradley. "Vickie Viniard is not charged or accused of stealing anything. Vickie Viniard borrowed money to pay county payroll and county bills. That's what the money was used for. The indictment against Vickie involves bank loans, signing bank loan statements. That's all. She is not accused of stealing anything."

Former Ballard County Treasurer Belinda Foster pleaded guilty to bank and wire fraud back in December. She'll be sentenced on Friday. In a plea agreement, Foster admitted to hiding loan proceeds at the direction of Viniard. Bradley says that never happened.

"My client denies that," says Bradley. "She never directed Foster to hide any money or hide any transactions. Just absolutely not true."

Bradley says Viniard is not entering a plea agreement because she is not guilty and he believes a jury will see that.

"Belinda Foster is guilty of what she's accused of," says Bradley. "Vickie Viniard will not admit the charges in the indictment. She didn't do what they said, period."

If Viniard is found guilty, she could face prison time and a hefty fine, but Bradley doesn't think that's going to happen.

Local 6 reached out to the US Attorney's office, but a spokesperson there says they cannot comment on cases that are set to go to trial.

Viniard's trial is set for Aug. 21.

