Part of Lone Oak Road in McCracken County down to one lane due to wreck

By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

Lone Oak Road in McCracken County is down to one lane on the side heading toward Mayfield Wednesday night due to a crash.

The wreck is at the intersection with KY 1241, in front of Milner and Orr Funeral Home.

We do not yet know how long the lane restriction will be in effect.

