Tennessee Senate OKs Haslam's road funding bill

The Tennessee Senate has approved Gov. Bill Haslam's road funding proposal, which includes the state's first gas tax increase since 1989.



Senators voted 25-6 on Wednesday for the Republican governor's roads package, which also cuts other taxes. It heads back to the House to resolve a difference over property tax relief for veterans.



The Senate wants property tax relief for disabled veterans to increase to up to $175,000 in property value.



Republican Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris of Collierville deemed the proposal an overall tax break.



The bill cuts the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturers and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.