March freeze wasn't all bad for locally grown peaches

When you go to farmers' markets or the grocery store, you expect fresh fruit. Last month a weekend of freezing temperatures threatened to destroy the fruit grown at orchards in our area.

On Wednesday we checked in with a local farmer, Dale Bremer, to see if his crops survived.

Bremer pointed out a pile of tree limbs set to be burned after the buds on them froze.

"Potentially, there would have been $10,000 worth of peaches, and now there's zero. But that's part of life," Bremer said.

A freeze last month hit Bremer's orchard, killing the flowers that grow into peaches. What was potentially $200,000 worth of peaches is gone.

Bremer will still make a profit off of his crops. While some trees have no peaches, others have branches full of them.

Bremer says having a smaller crop actually does some good for his business.

"A larger crop means it's necessary to get a lot more labor. Labor isn't available," Bremer said.

The employees he does have focus on thinning trees with fruit and trimming those without.

"It continues. We have to get the trees ready, so we can harvest what's there," Bremer said.

After a deep freeze wiped out peach crops in southern states, such as Georgia and South Carolina, he says he's in a good position.

"We will have less to sell, but we know that we're fortunate to have a crop to sell," Bremer said.

Now he only hopes for enough rainfall to keep the fruit growing.

Bremer also grows nectarines. Most of those crops were not impacted by the freeze.

He says the last time he lost all of his crops to a freeze was exactly nine years ago.