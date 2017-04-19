Concert venue says don't worry if you got two copies of your Chris Stapleton tickets

A venue many of you go to says not to be alarmed if you received duplicate copies of tickets you ordered for a specific upcoming concert.

The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, says an issue with the bulk printing process used to print tickets for the April 28 Chris Stapleton concert may mean customers will receive duplicate copies of their tickets —meaning you might get two sets of the same tickets.

If this happens to you, the Show Me Center says you should know that your seats are safe, but you should bring both copies to the concert.

The company says: "Customers should bring both sets of tickets to the Show Me Center for a smoother entry into the building on April 28th. Please be aware that the other set of tickets will not allow ANYONE entry into the building, because they are voided."