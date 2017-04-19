Murray State softball blanks Memphis

Three runs in the first inning proved to be all the offense the Murray State softball team needed Wednesday, as it shutout Memphis, 3-0 at Racer Field in Murray in a mid-week, non-conference matchup.

Brenna Finck led off the game for Murray State with a single and was later joined on the base paths by Jessica Twaddle and Jocelynn Rodgers, who also singled, to load the bases with just one out. After Rodgers’ hit, Madison Culver gave MSU an early 2-0 lead with a single to right field that scored Finck and Twaddle.



The Racers then took a 3-0 lead in the next at bat after Culver’s pinch runner Kristen Bialek drew an errant throw by Memphis on her successful stolen base attempt, allowing Rodgers to score from third. Memphis had its chances in the game, but despite having four hits, was unable to score and ended the game with five runners stranded.



Haven Campbell moved to 10-7 on the season after tossing the final four innings of the game and allowing no runs on just two hits with a strikeout. Despite starting the game and never losing the lead on her watch, Mason Robinson notched a no decision in the contest after not pitching the requisite number of innings to earn the win. Robinson threw 3.0 innings for Murray State and surrendered no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.



Twaddle led the Murray State offense Wednesday by going 2-for-3 at the plate with one run scored. With the exception of Twaddle’s second hit of the game in the sixth inning, all of the Racers’ offense occurred in the opening stanza.



The win moved MSU’s overall record to 30-14 on the season, marking the fourth 30-win season in the eight-year history of the program and the third in the five-year tenure of head coach Kara Amundson.



Murray State returns to action this weekend when it hosts OVC doubleheaders with Tennessee State and Belmont on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

From: Murray State Media Relations