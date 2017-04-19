Murray State women win OVC Golf championship

Entering the final round with a three-shot lead, the Murray State Racers ran away with a 10-shot victory at the

Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf championship in Owens Cross Roads, Alabama.

The Racers’ league-leading 10th OVC championship and first since 2014, came with a record-breaking 286 in round one and a pair of 290 scores. MSU’s week set a new OVC Tournament record for team score with rounds of 286-290-290=866. Eastern Kentucky was the runner-up with scores of 286-293-297=876.

The Racers advance to the NCAA Championship where they’ll play in one of four regions (May 8-10). MSU learns of their assignment, April 27, on the Golf Channel.

The defending OVC individual champion, MSU’s junior Moa Folke, was brilliant. She took the title in back-to-back seasons on scores of 73-66-69=208. Folke led the field with 15 total birdies and bested EKU’s Elsa Moberly who had scores of 68-70-73=211.

MSU’s Linette Holmslykke earned All-OVC Tournament Team honors with a spot in fourth place on scores of 68-75-71=214. Her 68 in round one set an OVC Tournament record, before Folke shot 66 in round two. Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria earned an eighth place finish on scores of 71-73-77=221, while Anna Moore placed 12th on rounds of 76-76-74=226. Raeysha Surendran was a 14th place finisher on scores of 74-77-76=227. Impressively, the Racers had all five of their players finish in the top-15.

After the Racers and EKU, the rest of the top-5 teams included Jacksonville State (888), Austin Peay (920) and Belmont (920).

Tournament Notes

The Racers have won the OVC title 10 times under Coach Velvet Milkman who started the MSU program in the fall of 1993. She was also named OVC Coach of the Year today for the 11th time.

The Racers set a new program record with their sixth win of the season and fourth in a row. The previous program record of five was accomplished by the 2013-14 team.

Moa Folke wins the OVC individual title for a second-straight year. She’s the eighth Racer to win the individual championship and the first since Delaney Howson in 2014. Only one other Racer has won the OVC Tournament in back-to-back seasons and that was MSU Hall of Famer Jenny Daag in 1998 and 1999.

Folke was also named OVC Golfer of the Year and becomes the seventh in Murray State history and the first since Delaney Howson in 2014.

There were 12 total rounds under par for the three rounds. Five in round one, four in round two and three in round three. The Racers had five of them.

The 2017 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship field will be announced on Thursday, April 27 on the Golf Channels' Morning Drive program that airs from 10-11 a.m. CT. The NCAA Regionals will be held May 8-10 and take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Athens, Georgia, Lubbock, Texas and Columbus, Ohio. Following the regionals the National Championship will be held May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

The Racers had three players earn All-OVC honors when the awards were announced at a banquet after the opening round on Monday. Murray State’s Linette Holmslykke, Lucila Puente Rodriguez de Austria and Moa Folke were were named All-OVC. Additionally, Puente Rodriguez was named OVC Freshman of the Year and she and Holmslykke were part of the All-OVC Newcomer Team.

From: Murray State Media Relations