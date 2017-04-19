Women's Center in Carbondale could close its doors

The Women's Center in Carbondale has been putting up a fight to keep its doors open since the Illinois budget impasse began.

It has held several fundraisers, but it’s not enough to cover the money that needed from the state. Women's Center Assistant Director Martha Shaum said she had never seen it in this kind of financial situation in all of the years she has worked there.

"It could be a June possible closure," said Shaum.

The Women's Center serves eight counties and gives shelter to families who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

"Sometimes they come in with nothing but the clothes on their back," said Shaum.

It runs on an annual budget of $1.5 million. The center relies on a special grant from the state of Illinois that amounts to more than $400,000. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza visited the Women's Center on Wednesday, and staff with the center expressed their fears.

"It's the clients that will lose out. This is a safety net for them. It helps people who have no other place to go," said Shaum.

When some families walk into the center, it’s a matter of life or death. Mendoza said closing the Women's Center would putt many families at risk.

"It literally is an opportunity for someone to live that goes away. There will be people who die as a result of these closures of domestic violence shelters," said Mendoza.

The Women's Center will host another fundraiser, the Chef Clash, at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Southern Illinois University Carbondale arena .

Mendoza also plans to visit the city of Crossville Thursday to view the storm damage it sustained from the recent tornadoes.