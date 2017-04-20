Paducah woman charged with DUI after allegedly driving down road wrong way

A Paducah woman was arrested after deputies say she drove down US Highway 45 in McCracken County the wrong way and hit a SUV.



Around 8:24 p.m. Wednesday, McCracken County deputies were called to US Highway 45 near Krebs Station Road on reports of a SUV traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes at a high speed.



Deputies say 67-year-old Linda Garrett of Paducah had run vehicles off the road before hitting a SUV being driven by 74-year-old Emma Willett of Paducah.



Willett was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.



Deputies say Garrett was under the influence of an intoxicating substance and was arrested. She was charged with DUI 1st offense (aggravated circumstance), criminal mischief 1st degree, and four counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree.



The road was closed for about 45 minutes.