Candidates needed to serve on Kentucky community college boards

Officials are seeking qualified candidates to serve on boards that oversee colleges in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.



A statement from Gov. Matt Bevin's office says there is an immediate need for applicants to serve these schools: Ashland, Big Sandy, Bluegrass, Elizabethtown, Gateway, Hazard, Henderson, Hopkinsville, Jefferson, Madisonville, Maysville, Owensboro, Somerset, Southcentral, Southeast, and West Kentucky.



In addition, the Office of Boards and Commissions is accepting applications for potential trustee and regent positions at the state's public universities.



Applications are due by April 30. Those interested in serving can apply online here.