Milling and paving to start this week on portion of Livingston County road

There will be milling and paving along a road in Livingston County this week.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be on KY 917/Stringtown Road.



They will be working from the intersection with US 62 to the intersection with KY 93/Iuka Road. This is between Lake City and the Iuka community.



Milling is expected on Thursday and Friday. Starting Monday, April 24, a contractor is palling to close the road for full-width paving.



While crews are milling, traffic will be down to one lane.



During paving, the contractor will attempt to provide access for property owners on each side of the paver.