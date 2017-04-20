Farmington man charged with burglarizing two Graves County businesses

A Farmington man was charged in connection to two burglaries in Graves County.



Wednesday morning the Graves County Sheriff's Office was called about two burglaries that happened Tuesday night.



The owner of Bob and Ann's Market in Sedalia says a burglar took an estimated $6,000 in tobacco products and several bags of dog food. The burglar forced his way into the building and the burglary alarm was disabled.



Ronnie McClain with Skinny's Used Cars in Mayfield also reported that someone had burglarized his office and took a 2010 Chevrolet Impala among other items. The burglar also forced his way into the office.



Deputies found the stolen car in Sedalia on KY 381. They stopped the car and found the driver was 40-year-old Karl Alexander of Farmington.



Inside the car they found items from Bob and Ann's Market and Skinny's Used Cars.



Alexander was arrested. He cooperated with deputies and lead them to a creek bed in Calloway County where more stolen property was hidden.



Deputies also search his room at the Budget Inn in Mayfield and found several cartons of tobacco along with dog food and a small amount of cash.



Alexander was charged with:

- 2 counts of burglary 3rd degree

- Theft by unlawful taking over $10,000

- Theft by unlawful taking over $500

- Criminal mischief 1st and 2nd degree

- Tampering with physical evidence

- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon

- Possession of burglary tools



He was taken to the Graves County Jail.