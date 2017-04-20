Six things to know - 4/20/17

Here are six things to know for today.



You can help two kids who survived a deadly house fire in Henry County, Tennessee. A benefit for the Pollack family is being held at the Henry County fairgrounds today. It is from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. You can get a ribeye or chicken sandwich with chips and drink for $8.



570 inmates in Kentucky are going to be released ahead of schedule because of dangerous overcrowding at prisons and local jails. Kentucky leaders say it is a byproduct of the state's struggle with a nationwide opioid epidemic.



President Trump will hold a joint news conference today with the Italian Prime Minister. The meeting will happen at the White House. What the president and the prime minister will talk about hasn't been released.



An investigation is happening now to see if former Illinois Representative Aaron Schock tried to influence a grand jury witness's testimony. Schock is accused of using taxpayer money for trips and redecorating his office. The trial is expected to start July 11.



The local sheriff facing assault and robbery charges is expected in court today. Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff Cory Hutcheson is accused of assaulting a 77-year-old woman and causing her to have a heart attack. Hutcheson is also accused of pinging the cell phones of several members of law enforcement and a circuit judge.



A road funding proposal in Tennessee will go to a vote today. It includes the state's first gas tax increase since 1989. The bill also cuts the sales tax on groceries, corporate taxes on manufacturing and the tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.