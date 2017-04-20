Benefit being held Thursday to help kids who survived deadly house fire

You can help two kids who survived a deadly house fire in Henry County, Tennessee.



A benefit for the Pollack family is being held at the Henry County Fairgrounds on Thursday. It is from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



You can get a ribeye or chicken sandwich with chips and drink for $8



Jimmy Pollack Senior, Carrie Pollack, and three of their five children were killed in a fire earlier this month. Two girls were able to make it out of the home.



If you can't make it to the benefit, but still want to help, you can donate money to a fund set up for the family.



The fund has been set up at Security Bank and Trust. You can make a donation at any of the bank's Henry County branches or call (731) 642-6644. Donations should be made out to Mary Charlene Pollack, the grandmother of the children.