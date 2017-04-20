Local Spring Clean Up Days being held this weekend

Earth Day is this Saturday, April 22, and many local communities will be celebrating by hosting a Spring Clean Up Day. We have started a list of these Spring Clean Up Days and how you can participate. If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please e-mail us at newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.







Paducah

- The City of Paducah says McCracken County and Paducah residents can drop off their unwanted items for free on Saturday, April 22. Items being taken include household hazardous waste, e-scrap, tires, general household trash, Freon-free white goods, ammunition, expired or no longer needed medications, batteries, and light bulbs. Items will be taken from 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at 829 Burnett Street. You must show a driver's license to verify your residency.

- Paducah Power System is also teaming up to Clean Earth Inc. to help people properly dispose of old, unbroken light bulbs. Each family turning in unbroken bulbs will receive one new LED bulb.



Carbondale

- The City of Carbondale is holding their annual Spring Cleanup & Recycling Day on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers will help by cleaning up litter in the community. Those wanting to volunteer should meet at Attucks Park at 800 North Wall Street. The clean up will be held from 9:00 a.m. - Noon. Free t-shirts and lunch will be provided while supplies last. You should wear close-toed shoes and bring a refillable water bottle. For more information, click here.



TVA

- Calloway County Solid Waste is teaming up with TVA to hold an Earth Day clean up on Friday, April 21. Volunteers should meet at Boatwright on Kentucky Lake for a cleanup blitz. Bags, gloves, and water will be provided. The clean up will be held from 10:00 a.m. - Noon.

- The Tennessee Valley Authority will be celebrating Earth Day with different activities. Those activities range from reservoir cleanups to nature walks. You can see a list of all the cleanups being held by clicking here.



Livingston County, KY

- Livingston County will have its Spring Clean Up Days on Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Dumpsters will be set up throughout the county for residents to use. For the residents of Ledbetter, Smithland, Grand Rivers, Lake City, and Tiline the dumpsters will be at the Convenience Center on Cutoff Road. For residents of Burna, Hampton, Carrsville, Lola, Salem, and Joy the dumpsters will be at the Old Riding Club at 1795 U.S. 60 East, between Burna and Salem. You can drop off items between 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.