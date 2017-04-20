Three men arrested in Paducah in connection to stolen car

Two people were arrested Wednesday night, and a third person was arrested Thursday morning in connection to a stolen car.



Paducah police say Wednesday night they were called to the Walgreens at 521 Lone Oak Road after an off-duty Ballard County dispatcher recognized a man they knew had outstanding warrants for his arrest.



The man, 38-year-old Keith Knight of Owensboro, was in a car in the parking lot with two other men, 41-year-old Garry Melton of Paducah and 36-year-old Joshua Delk of Owensboro.



When the first officer arrived, Knight drove around the building and out onto Alben Barkley Drive. Another officer was able to run the plate of the car and found that it had been reported stolen earlier that morning from the 5800 block of Carr Road in McCracken County.



Officers followed the car into the Pines subdivision and finally came to a dead-end road on Whitney Drive. The car drove into the woods and traveled about 100 feet before hitting two trees.



All three men got out of the car and ran away. Knight and Melton were caught, but Delk was not.



Officers continued to look for him throughout the night.



Around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, an officer returned to the area of Friedman Lane and Springfield Circle and, while talking with a homeowner, noticed movement in a camper in the backyard of the home.



Officers blocked off Friedman Lane and began talking with Delk who was in the camper.



Police were able to talk Delk into peacefully turning himself in. Later, detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun hidden in the camper that Delk had on him since he fled from the car.



All three men were booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. Their charges are:



Melton:

- 2nd degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

- Receiving stolen property (less than $10,000)

- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon



Knight:

- Receiving stolen property (less than $10,000)

- 1st degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle)

- 2nd degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

- Reckless driving

- Resisting arrest

- Disregarding a stop sign

- Failure to/improper signal

- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon



Delk:

- Two counts of failure to appear

- 2nd degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)

- Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon