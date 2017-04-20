Woman arrested in Murray after she was found with stolen firearms

A woman was arrested in Murray on Wednesday after police found that she had stolen firearms.



The Murray Police Department says officers were called to Northwood Drive regarding a suspicious person that was walking around homes in the area.



Officers found Savannah Kendall sitting on the steps of an apartment building. They say Kendall showed signs of being intoxicated.



Kendall told officers she didn't have anything illegal in her backpack. When she stood up, officers saw she had a rifle slung over her shoulder that she had concealed under her jacket.



She was detained and gave permission for officers to look into her backpack. Inside, they found multiple items including a .22 rifle and 9 mm pistol, which were discovered to be from a burglary from earlier in the day.



She was also carrying multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia.



Kendall was arrested and charged with:

-Public intoxication (Class B misdemeanor)

-Carrying a concealed deadly Weapon (Class A misdemeanor)

-1st Degree Burglary (Class B Felony)

-2 counts receiving stolen property-firearm (Class D felony)

-Theft (Class A misdemeanor)

-Possession of drug paraphernalia (Class A misdemeanor)

-1st degree trafficking in controlled substance (Class D felony)

-3rd degree possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor)