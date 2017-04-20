Union City, TN man wanted on several warrants

Martin, Tennessee police are looking for a Union City, Tennessee man wanted on several warrants.



On Thursday around 10:35 p.m., Martin police officers were called to 440 Highway 431 to help the Weakley County Sheriff's Office with a domestic call involving a firearm.



The suspect, 36-year-old Christopher Simpson of Union City, had already left the scene.



Later, a Martin police officer found Simpson driving a silver Ford Taurus on Skyhawk Parkway.



The officer stopped the car and ordered the driver to show his hands. Simpson instead drove away in the car.



A short time later, Simpson crashed the car into a tree at the intersection of Brandon Road and Haygood Road. Simpson ran into the nearby woods and has not yet been found.



Simpson is wanted on multiple warrants from the Weakley County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol. He is also wanted by the Martin Police Department on a warrant for Felony Evading Arrest.



If you know the whereabouts of Simpson, you are asked to call the Martin Police Department at (731) 587-5355. A picture of Simpson was not provided by police.