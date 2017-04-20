One Brickhouse shooting suspect takes plea deal

One of the men charged with murder at a Paducah night club took a plea deal.



23-year-old Denzel Powell and two others are accused of killing Gary Johnson outside the Brickhouse club last April.



In McCracken County court on Thursday, Powell agreed to plead guilty to the following:

- 2nd degree manslaughter, amended from the murder charge

- 3 counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree

- 3 counts criminal mischief 1st degree



The plea deal also says Powell agrees to testify against the other two suspects, 34-year-old Christopher Smith and 27-year-old Tracell Nunn.



A 10 year sentence is being recommended for Powell. He will be sentenced on July 21.



Smith and Nunn have entered not guilty pleas to their murder charges.