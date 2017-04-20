Warning that scammers may take advantage of IRS change

For years, the Internal Revenue Service has said they will not call you to collect debt. That is is now changing.
The IRS announced it hired four debt collection agencies to chase down outstanding payments from taxpayers. Their call won't come out of the blue though. The calls will only come after the IRS has sent several collection notices through the mail and still haven't received a payment. The agency will then send their own letter to inform you than the account has been transferred. It is only after then that a taxpayer will receive a call.
The IRS says it will not transfer these kind of accounts to the contractors:
The Better Business Bureau looked into the four companies that the IRS hired:
The BBB also says scammers may try to take advantage of this change. Here are a few things to remember to protect your money and identity:
If you're unsure whether you owe the IRS money, you can see your account balance by clicking here.
To report a scammer to the Better Business Bureau, click here.
For more information about Tax Scams, click here.
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.