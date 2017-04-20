Warning that scammers may take advantage of IRS change

For years, the Internal Revenue Service has said they will not call you to collect debt. That is is now changing.

The IRS announced it hired four debt collection agencies to chase down outstanding payments from taxpayers. Their call won't come out of the blue though. The calls will only come after the IRS has sent several collection notices through the mail and still haven't received a payment. The agency will then send their own letter to inform you than the account has been transferred. It is only after then that a taxpayer will receive a call.

The IRS says it will not transfer these kind of accounts to the contractors:

Minors

victims of tax-related identity theft

taxpayers subject to installment agreements

taxpayers classified as an innocent spouse case

taxpayers in combat zones

The Better Business Bureau looked into the four companies that the IRS hired:

CBE Group of Cedar Falls, IA

Conserve of Fairport, NY

Performant of Livermore, CA

Pioneer of Horseheads, NY

The BBB also says scammers may try to take advantage of this change. Here are a few things to remember to protect your money and identity:

The IRS will first send you several letters before calling

The IRS will never demand an immediate payment using a specific method (i.e. prepaid debit card, gift card, or wire transfer)

Payments will always be addressed to the United States Treasury

Most people can set up payments online in their own time

Private collectors must identify themselves as contractors and be courteous & respectful

The IRS will never ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone

The IRS will never threaten to immediately contact law-enforcement groups

If you get a call, stay calm and get company information that you can report

If you're unsure whether you owe the IRS money, you can see your account balance by clicking here.

To report a scammer to the Better Business Bureau, click here.

For more information about Tax Scams, click here.