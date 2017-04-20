Mississippi County, Missouri, sheriff waives arraignment in 2 cases

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson will be back in court in June. He waived his arraignment Thursday morning on charges in two separate cases.

Hutcheson was arrested earlier this month. In one case, investigators say he handcuffed a 77-year-old woman with so much force that she suffered a heart attack in a dispute over his sister-in-law's final paycheck at a beauty salon. He is accused of robbing the woman of the paycheck and writing up a false declaration about the incident.

In the other case, Hutcheson is accused of illegally pinging the cell phones of multiple members of the Missouri Highway Patrol, former Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore and Circuit Judge David Dolan. Investigators say those crimes happened in 2014, when Hudcheson was a deputy. To read more about the charges Hutcheson faces, click here.

Hutcheson's attorney released a statement on April 11 saying his client is not guilty. In the statement, Attorney Scott Rosenblum said the sheriff looks forward to addressing the charges in court. Rosenblum says the charges "will be shown to be misguided and politically motivated." To read the full statement, click here.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 20. The hearing is for both cases.