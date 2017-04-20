Teacher faces federal charge in student case

An acting U.S. attorney in Tennessee says the teacher who is accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old student has been charged with taking a minor across state lines to have sex.



Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith announced the charge for Tad Cummins at a news conference on Thursday, just hours after authorities say the girl was found safe in a very remote area in northern California.



Authorities say they received a tip late Wednesday night that the pair may be in the area of Cecilville, California. Deputies there found Cummins' Nissan Rogue and watched it for several hours before taking him into custody without incident.



Authorities say the girl is apparently healthy and unharmed.

We have previously included the girl's name in stories because she was missing. However, now that she has been found, we at WPSD are following what is also the Associated Press' policy and not naming her. She is a minor and the victim of an alleged sex crime.

Cummins is awaiting extradition to Tennessee, where he faces charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.