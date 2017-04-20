Murray State AD: Still no invite to join Missouri Valley Conference

The Murray State Board of Regents will hold a special meeting Friday morning to discuss multiple issues. The fourth item listed on the agenda for tomorrow's meeting reads: "Intercollegiate Athletics." As the Missouri Valley Conference looks to potentially add another team or teams, Murray State has been reported as a school the MVC is looking at adding. Today's agenda caused many Murray State fans to wonder if tomorrow's meeting would provide an answer to whether Murray State would be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference for the MVC.

To this point, Murray State Director of Athletics Allen Ward says the Missouri Valley Conference has not invited Murray State to join the MVC and tomorrow's meeting will not end this process.

In a text message to WPSD Sports Thursday, Ward wrote, "This (Board of Regents meeting) is just a preliminary step should any opportunity ever be presented. The (agenda) item is not intended to provide resolution to an issue not requiring resolution."

As a frame of reference, it took the Missouri Valley Conference more than a month to add Loyola to the conference back in 2013 after Creighton left for the Big East. The MVC only officially started looking at adding teams 13 days ago when Wichita State announced it was leaving for the American Athletic Conference.