AmerisourceBergen to close in June

AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation has announced it will follow through with plans to close its distribution center in Paducah.

The company first announced plans to close last year, but it sent out a notice Thursday to the Kentucky Career Center saying it will reduce its workforce by June 30th or around that day. It also plans to close the building by the end of June.

Seventy-six workers will lose their jobs. Workers who remain with the company until the closure will be eligible for a severance package and benefit extensions.

A letter from the company says: "The closure is due to our need to more effectively compete in an ever-changing marketplace.”