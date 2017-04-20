Quilt Week: McCracken County Public Library - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Quilt Week: McCracken County Public Library

PADUCAH, KY -

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The McCracken County Public Library plans to hold some events including:

Presentation: What is a quilt appraisal?
By Marjorie Childers & Lois Palmer
April 27 at 7PM
Library- second floor meeting room
Mini Book Sale
Friends of the library
April 27 9AM - 8:30PM
Library- Kentucky Avenue lobby
Presentation baseball memorabilia
By Jay Hite
April 27 6 - 8:30 PM
Library- Washington Street lobby
