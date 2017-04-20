Quilt Week: McCracken County Public Library

AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The McCracken County Public Library plans to hold some events including:

Presentation: What is a quilt appraisal?

By Marjorie Childers & Lois Palmer

April 27 at 7PM

Library- second floor meeting room

Mini Book Sale

Friends of the library

April 27 9AM - 8:30PM

Library- Kentucky Avenue lobby

Presentation baseball memorabilia

By Jay Hite

April 27 6 - 8:30 PM

Library- Washington Street lobby

