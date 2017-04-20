Quilt Man featured in local art - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Quilt Man featured in local art

This drawing by Linda Roberts showcases Quilt Man. This drawing by Linda Roberts showcases Quilt Man.
He patrols the streets of Paducah and protects the city's quilts. He is Quilt Man, and he received a surprise on Thursday: a drawing that features him.

Paducah artist Linda Roberts says seeing Quilt Man during the AQS QuiltWeek last year inspired her to create a drawing of downtown Paducah. The map showcases some of Roberts' favorite parts in town, including galleries, shops, other buildings and nature. Roberts wanted to thank Quilt Man herself for being her inspiration.

As for Quilt Man, aka Fowler Black, he says: "If you can make a place memorable by doing something fun and whimsical like this, I think you remain in people's memories."

The drawing will be on sale next week at the PAPA Gallery, the National Quilt Museum, and other locations. Roberts said she will also host a print signing next week.

