Crews continue to test waters for possible pollution after towboat sinks

Multiple agencies are making sure there's no pollution in the Mississippi River after a towboat went under.

U.S. Coast Guard Commander Mark Sawyer says the towboat Todd Brown got pinned against some barges and capsized on Monday. He says the vessel was carrying nearly 18,000 gallons of fuel and oil.

"Unfortunately, these incidents do occur, and we do everything possible to prevent catastrophic consequences," says Sawyer.

Sawyer says he's seen some bad oil spills in the past, but luckily this wasn't one of them. After the towboat capsized, he says a response crew was on the scene to make sure the small amount of oil that did spill was confined to one area and removed. Environmentalists are not seeing any other signs of pollution, but Sawyer says they're testing the water twice a day and taking precautions just in case.

"What we'll do now is send divers down to plug all the fuel," says Sawyer. "The challenges, of course, is almost zero visibility as well as a very strong current."

Sawyer says extensive training helps them prepare for those types of situations. He says all six people on the towboat got off safely. Investigators are still looking into how it happened. He says they are also working to safely get the boat out of the river.

"We've been very proactive in ensuring a safe, effective and efficient response and are working towards salvaging the vessel and returning it to a normal state," says Sawyer.

He says crews will lift the towboat out of the Mississippi using crane barges.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Ingram Towboat Company is responsible for paying for the damages and cleanup.